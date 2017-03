GREENFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) — An historic high school career came to an end Saturday as Cloverdale lost to Northeastern, 67-59, in the regional semifinals. Senior Cooper Neese scored 20 points in his final game as a Clover, finishing seventh on the IHSAA all-time career scoring list with 2,497 points.

Jalen Moore led the Clovers with 31 points in the loss.