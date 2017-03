GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WTHI) — Behind an electrifying effort from Nike Sibande, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks knocked Northview out of the regional semifinal at Greencastle, 70-52. The Tigers jumped out to a 20-point lead early in the game and the Knights never could quite recover.

Brigham Booe led the way for Northview with 14 points. Brayden Tucker chipped in 12 points, all from three-point land in the second quarter.