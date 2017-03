MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) — Shakamak came into the regional semifinals against Indianapolis Tindley with a game plan to control the pace of play. And that plan worked to perfection for the first three quarters before the Tigers broke open a small lead. It was just enough for Tindley to seize control. Despite a 26-point performance from Tanner Yeryar, the Lakers lost in the semifinal 64-49.

