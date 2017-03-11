Terre Haute holds Crackerbarrel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Saturday marked the monthly Crackerbarrel session in Terre Haute.

With the legislation session on its halfway mark, the Senate and House of Representatives will now switch bills. Senate bills will be reviewed by the House and House bills will be reviewed by the Senate.

But concerns over the state’s involvement with education are far from finished.

“My other concern is about the teacher shortage because it doesn’t seem to be addressed at all,” said Stephen Phrank.

For Phrank, the classroom is his second home. That’s because he spent 20 years teaching social studies at North Clay Middle School.

A position he would rethink now due to the regulations on education.

“People just think we’re out to get more benefits for the teachers and that’s not true,” said Phrank. “We’re a group of professionals and we don’t go into teaching to make a lot of money. Teaching, like many careers, is a calling.”

He echoed his worries about the statewide teacher shortage. An issue Representative Clyde Kersey dedicates his time to end.

“We have to change our education system and get away from teaching a damn test,” said Kersey.

Kersey believes the state needs to restore teacher’s benefits and increase their income to fix the problem. But he says there are no bills in the senate or house addressing this resolution this year.

“I think the pendulum will start to swing back and I fully expect in the next few years to see some more teacher rights restored,” said Kersey.

Representative Bruce Borders urges residents to take a hard look at the state’s budget because over half of it goes to education.

“A government big enough to give you everything that you want is big enough to take everything that you have and I have a concern that’s the direction we’re headed, said Borders.

Borders and Phrank may not see eye to eye on how many state dollars should go towards the classroom but an opportunity like today is one step closer to finding a compromise.

