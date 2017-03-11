“Thinking Green” for St. Patrick’s Day celebration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Think green! Because St. Patrick’s Day is next weekend.

One local school is getting a jump start on the holiday!

It was all about the Irish Spirit during the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Terre Haute.

Hundreds of people lined corporate square Saturday.

The parade traveled west on Ohio Street down to 19th Street.

The celebration is put on by St. Patrick Elementary School.

It’s a fun, tradition for many local families.

Darryl Cooley attended the parade. He says, “Yes, I love it. Everybody showing their St. Patrick spirit. My daughter was on one of the floats. If anybody hasn’t been out here. Just come out and see everything. It’s just real nice to come out and bring your kids.”

If you were at the parade Saturday, you might have spotted of our News 10 crew members.

They were on hand tossing out candy!