TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – An investigation is underway after a garage catches fire in Terre Haute.

It happened around 10:15 Sunday morning behind a condemned home on 3rd Avenue.

Battalion Chief Joe Swan says the garage burnt to the ground

He says it was a total loss.

Swan tells us the cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

News 10 will continue to follow this story.