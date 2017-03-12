Local boy and Veteran Reunite

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Sometimes the smallest gesture can have the biggest impact.

For a local boy, and a veteran, an unbreakable bond formed over dinner.

A young boy named Cameron says, “I think veterans need to be noticed and they sacrificed a lot.”

Little Cameron reached out to Korean War Veteran William Hill by buying him dinner to thank him for his service.

Hill says, “Made me feel like a little kid again. Really I was real proud of that young man. It’s unusual to have a young man that is so devoted come up to you and tell you he wants to buy your dinner.”

After the gesture on Cameron’s end, Mr. Hill wanted to do something nice for Cameron.

And luckily, he was able to track the boy down.

Hill says, “He broke my heart, I mean tears were running down my eyes.”

Hill had several tokens of appreciation for Cameron in mind.

It included his dog tags, a replica Purple Heart, Marine hats, and more.

But when Cameron first reached out, he says he had no intention of getting something in return.

Cameron says, “Let them know that they’re noticed. That they are actually a real hero.

And from that one small gesture, a new bond was formed.

Hill made sure to get Cameron’s address and birthday to keep in touch in the future.

Cameron says when he’s old enough, he’d like to join the military.

But Hill’s word of advice for Cameron? Get an education first!