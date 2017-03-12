Local Musicians Honored at Zorah Shrine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – 18 local musicians can now say they made it into the Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame.

Today was the 24th annual induction banquet at Zorah Shrine in Terre Haute.

The event featured performances and a silent auction, and a jam session followed the ceremony.

The mission of the hall of fame is to promote fellowship and friendship, while of course, celebrating different genres of music.

Andrew Hayes is the Chair of the Board of Directors for the Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame.

He says, “This is like a big family reunion of some great musicians. I mean I have teachers out here that I went to school with that taught me some of my musical craft as well as we have just friends that you grew up together.”

The Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame Class of 2017 consists of: Paul Bays, Kevin Beel, J. R. Combs, John R DiCenso, George Charles Egy, Ed Ice Jr., William ‘Willie’ Kassis, Leo E Maesch, Doug Mason, Steve McCullough, Mary Lou Morris, Toby Myers, Jim Payne, Susan Pell, George Phelps, Gary Ready, John Spicknall, and Brian Wendholdt.

Congrats to all of the well-deserving musicians!