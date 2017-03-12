Walmart celebrates 2017 birthdays with free cupcakes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Walmart Supercenters said, “Let them eat cupcakes.”

The store, in honor of everyone’s birthday, everywhere, gave away 3-million cupcakes nationwide. In the Hoosier state, that adds up to nearly 90,000 cupcakes.

News 10 caught up with the co-manager of the Walmart Supercenter on U.S. 41. He said, it’s exciting to be part of such a sweet event. “It just brings smiles to everyone’s faces. So, as long as we can make somebody else’s day happier and save them a little money at the same time, we’re going to help them live better,” said Chase Miller.

The Walmart on U.S. 41 in Terre Haute gave out 900 cupcakes to customers.