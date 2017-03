TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Starting Monday morning you will see WTHITV.com looks a little different.

We are in the process of changing the look of our website. Changes will start around 9 a.m. on Monday.

But don’t worry, this will not prevent News 10 from providing you the latest news, weather and sports on WTHITV.com.

Come check out the new look starting Monday morning!

Also, watch for push notifications in the app and on social media when you can download our new News 10 app!